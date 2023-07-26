Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Lowered by B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Lion Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.32 million, a P/E ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 2.74. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

