Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.97 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

