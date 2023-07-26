B. Riley Comments on The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.32 million, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
