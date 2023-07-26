William Blair Weighs in on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

TMDX stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,009. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

