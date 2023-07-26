Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$6.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.56. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.33.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.70 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

