Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.88.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.00 million.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

