Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TVA Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TVA Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group Price Performance

TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group ( TSE:TVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.