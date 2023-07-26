Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TVA Group’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TVA Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
TVA Group Price Performance
TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.
TVA Group Company Profile
TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.
