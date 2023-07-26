B. Riley Comments on TrueCar, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TrueCar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TrueCar by 37.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

