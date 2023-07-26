Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 31st (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Cetus Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CETUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 31st. Cetus Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ CETUU opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CETUU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

