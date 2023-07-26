Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 549,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,959,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Specifically, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $117,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Editas Medicine by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

