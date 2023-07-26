Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.22. 262,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,205,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,389.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Natera Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.