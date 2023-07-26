Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amerant Bancorp traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 8,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 153.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

