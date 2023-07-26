Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 8,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $319,358.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock worth $1,188,096. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

