Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.35. 329,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 664,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $552,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

