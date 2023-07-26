Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 329,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 664,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.