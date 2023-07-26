Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 433223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

