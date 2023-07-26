Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Molson Coors Beverage traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 199876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.