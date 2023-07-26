Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 66,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 122,253 shares.The stock last traded at $28.39 and had previously closed at $27.05.

FOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 385,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

