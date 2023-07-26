Traders Buy High Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,556 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,176 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TMC the metals Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $10,651,000,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.