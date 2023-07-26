Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 624,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 809,085 shares.The stock last traded at $88.68 and had previously closed at $87.84.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

