Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.94, but opened at $53.73. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 4,423 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

