Investors Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 223% compared to the typical volume of 3,128 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vinco Ventures

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,974,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 1,957,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,051,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 254,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 898,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. Vinco Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.