Mattel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,273 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 3,118 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

