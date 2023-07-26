Whirlpool Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 2,551 put options.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

