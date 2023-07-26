Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.39. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 57,226 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,117,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

