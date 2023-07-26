First Horizon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 25,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 15,104 call options.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.7 %

FHN opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

