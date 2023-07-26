NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIO shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 16,747,456 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Nomura downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

NIO Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

