Tupperware Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 3,311 call options.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $12.86.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

