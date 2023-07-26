Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Becton, Dickinson and Company traded as high as $282.25 and last traded at $282.25, with a volume of 33201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.84.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

