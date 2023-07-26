AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

