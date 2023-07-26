Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $172.46 and last traded at $173.04, with a volume of 966183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.66.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.42.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

