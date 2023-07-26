Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $172.46 and last traded at $173.04, with a volume of 966183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.66.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.42.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How to Invest in Energy
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.