Boyd Gaming (BYD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

