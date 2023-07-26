Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 21,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 14,677 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

