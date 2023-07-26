Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 25,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,215 call options.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines
In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Read More
