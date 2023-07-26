Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 25,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,215 call options.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

