Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 43,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 28,680 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in fuboTV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in fuboTV by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

