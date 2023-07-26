M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE MDC opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

