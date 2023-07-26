NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.65. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

