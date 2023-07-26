Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $391.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its 200 day moving average is $353.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

