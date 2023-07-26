Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

