Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

