BayFirst Financial (BAFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BAFN stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.
Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
