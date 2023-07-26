BayFirst Financial (BAFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BAFN stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

