Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axonics stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 105.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 377,900 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

