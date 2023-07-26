PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

