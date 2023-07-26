Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

