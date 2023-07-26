ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY23 guidance at $6.75-6.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.75-$6.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 0.9 %

ExlService stock opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService shares are going to split on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.