First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Bank Price Performance
FRBA stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
