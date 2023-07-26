Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

