McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $163.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

MGRC opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

In related news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Further Reading

