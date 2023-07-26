Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.47 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.16 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%.
Ovintiv Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$78.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.77.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
