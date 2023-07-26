Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPH opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

